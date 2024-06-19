CPI(M) Reinstates Leader Accused of Sexual Assault in Thiruvalla

The CPM party has reinstated C.C. Sajimon, a Thiruvalla local committee member, despite serious legal allegations against him. In 2018, Sajimon was accused of raping and impregnating a married woman, and later, impersonating someone during a DNA test. In 2022, he faced another accusation of drugging a woman leader and circulating a nude video of her. Initially suspended from the party during the investigation, Sajimon was reinstated two years later and appointed as the branch secretary of the Kotali unit.

During the 2018 investigation, it was revealed that Sajimon attempted to evade detection by sending someone else to take the DNA test when the survivor became pregnant. Additionally, Sajimon was accused of taking nude photographs of another woman, who is also a CPM worker. According to her complaint, while they were traveling to Pathanamthitta, Sajimon allegedly gave her a juice spiked with sedatives. After she became unconscious, he assaulted her.

The woman reported that Sajimon, along with DYFI worker Nassar, demanded Rs 2 lakh from her to prevent them from sharing the photos. When she refused to pay, they circulated her nude photographs on social media. Despite these allegations, Sajimon was brought back into the party’s fold, raising concerns about the party’s handling of serious misconduct accusations.