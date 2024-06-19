Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Marlena to Hunger Strike from June 21

At a press conference, Delhi Water Minister Atishi raised serious concerns about the ongoing water crisis in the capital, blaming Haryana for not releasing Delhi’s allocated water supply. She highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that the current supply from Haryana is 100 MGD (million gallons per day) short, affecting over 28 lakh people who are already grappling with a severe heatwave.

Atishi disclosed that she had written directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his immediate intervention to resolve the crisis. She stressed the critical nature of the issue, warning that if a resolution isn’t reached within the next two days, she would begin an indefinite strike starting June 21. She pointed out the Delhi government’s repeated attempts to communicate with Haryana through various letters, urging them to address the water allocation problem.

The Delhi Water Minister’s remarks reflect the deep frustration and urgency felt by both the government and the public. Her proactive measures, including the appeal to the Prime Minister and the potential indefinite strike, underscore the seriousness with which the Delhi administration is treating the water crisis.