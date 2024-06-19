Ex-Congress Leader Kiran Choudhry and Daughter Shruti Join BJP

Haryana Congress has experienced a significant blow ahead of the state assembly elections with senior leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry joining the ruling BJP. Shruti Choudhry noted a strong public support for the BJP due to its progressive policies and the repeated electoral successes under the Prime Minister’s leadership. Both Kiran and Shruti emphasized their dedication to bolstering the BJP.

Kiran Choudhry, who is the daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal, has been a vocal critic of senior Congress leader and ex-chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In their resignation letters to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Kiran and Shruti accused the Haryana Congress unit of being run as a “personal fiefdom.” Kiran, a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district, and Shruti, a former MP and working president of the Haryana Congress, expressed their grievances, citing frustration over being stifled and conspired against, which hindered their efforts to serve the people and uphold their values.

Kiran Choudhry’s dissatisfaction also arose from Shruti being denied a ticket from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections, as well as the general ticket distribution in Haryana. Shruti emphasized her family’s legacy of selfless service and her commitment to continue that tradition with honesty and sincerity. There is speculation that Shruti might be considered for a Rajya Sabha seat, but Kiran clarified that their move to the BJP was unconditional. Both Kiran and Shruti thanked Kharge and the Congress leadership for their opportunities, while Kiran criticized Hooda for prioritizing his son’s career over the party’s interests and engaging in petty conspiracies, which made it difficult for her to maintain her political position.