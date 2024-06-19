Global Air Pollution Led to 8.1 Million Deaths in 202: Report

Air pollution was responsible for 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021, with India and China recording 2.1 million and 2.3 million fatalities respectively, according to a report released jointly by the Health Effects Institute (HEI) and UNICEF. The report highlighted that in India alone, air pollution contributed to the deaths of 169,400 children under the age of five last year, underscoring the severe health impacts on young populations.

The study identified air pollution, particularly from PM2.5 and ozone, as the leading risk factor for mortality in South Asia, surpassing risks associated with high blood pressure, diet, and tobacco use. The highest burdens were observed in densely populated countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in South Asia, and Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines in Southeast Asia.

Overall, PM2.5 pollution was found to be a major contributor to these deaths, accounting for more than 90% of the total air pollution-related fatalities globally. These fine particles, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, are linked to a range of serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The report emphasized the urgent need for global action to improve air quality and mitigate the public health impacts of air pollution. It called for governments and policymakers to prioritize air quality considerations in health policies and disease prevention strategies, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where the burden of air pollution-related deaths is disproportionately high.