Hoax bomb threat: Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight lands safely ; BMC buildings, hospitals searched

On Tuesday, a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai and over 60 establishments in Mumbai, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), hospitals, and colleges, received bomb threats. The flight, 6E 5149, landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 10:30 pm following a threat received by IndiGo’s New Delhi call center. All 196 passengers and seven crew members disembarked safely, confirmed the airline.

IndiGo stated that upon receiving the bomb threat, flight crew adhered to safety protocols, and the aircraft was directed to an isolation bay upon landing in Mumbai. The airline is collaborating with security agencies, and thorough security checks are underway before the aircraft returns to the terminal area.

In addition to the airport, several other key locations in Mumbai, including hospitals, colleges, and government establishments, were also targeted with bomb threats originating from a single email address on Tuesday. Similar threats were received the previous day, prompting extensive searches and security measures across the city. Authorities have launched an investigation into the source and credibility of these threats, as reported by a police official to news agency PTI.