International Yoga Day 2024: Practice these yoga asanas to regulate irregular periods

A menstrual cycle typically lasts 28 days, however, it can last anywhere from 21 to 38 days. As per medical experts, if women haven’t had a period in more than 35 days or experienced bleeding within 21 days after their last period, then they have irregular period. This can be caused due to the changes in hormone levels, PCOS, intense exercise, switching birth control tablets and the usage of certain drugs. Thyroid problems, pregnancy, nursing, uterine fibroid, intrauterine device, stress, and breastfeeding are other causes of irregular periods.

As per researchers, Yoga can help preventing this. Yoga is a form of natural exercise that dates back thousands of years. It helps in improving reproductive health and regularize menstrual cycles. Yoga provides immediate relief from stress by relaxing the body, soothing the mind, and triggering female reproductive functions. It consists of stationary postures, flexing motions, and breathing methods.

Here are five yoga asanas to help regulate your irregular menstrual cycle:

Fish pose (matsyasana): Lie down with your back to the floor in the fish pose, or matsyasana. Keep your elbows touching your waist and your arms under your hips. In a cross-legged position, with the knees and thighs still contacting the floor, bend both legs. Take a deep breath in and raise your upper body and head, holding the position for a few seconds. Then, release the breath and let your torso relax.

Bow pose (dhanurasana): Lie on the floor with your stomach touching the ground, your feet slightly apart, and your arms by your sides. Lift your lower legs, stabilising them with your hands on your ankles. Take a deep breath and lift your legs and chest off the ground. As many seconds as possible should be spent doing this, after which you should slowly lower your upper body and legs to the floor.

Garland pose (malasana): Begin by squatting down on the floor in a cosy position with your heels flat on the floor, your thighs spread apart, and your feet closer together. As you exhale, bend your body forward to squeeze your torso between the thighs. Applying pressure, fold the hands and place the elbows on the inner thighs. Swing your arms, raise your heels a little, then slowly squat back down and unwind.

Downward Facing Dog Pose (adho mukha svanasana): With your head turned forward, your arms down straight, your knees bent, and your lower legs stretched outward on the ground, like a table, you should be able to balance yourself. As you exhale, slowly elevate your hips while straightening your arms and elbows to create a V-shaped structure. Hold the stance for a few minutes while extending your arms to further elevate your body. Then, slowly let go and return to the table position.