Kanchanjunga Express Tragedy: Railways Boosts Assistant Loco Pilot Hirings to 18,799

Following the recent fatal collision involving the Kanchanjunga Express and a cargo train in West Bengal, the Indian Railways has announced a substantial increase in the hiring of assistant loco pilots (ALPs) nationwide. According to a Railway Board circular, the planned number of ALP hires has been tripled from 5,696 to 18,799 across various railway zones. This initiative is part of an effort to meet the growing demand for skilled personnel and to improve safety measures within the railway sector. The Railway Board has instructed zonal railways to expedite the recruitment process, though it will take at least six months to fill the positions due to the necessary written, aptitude, and medical tests, followed by training.

A senior railway official highlighted that this decision demonstrates the government’s commitment to both increasing employment opportunities and enhancing safety in the railway sector. The move aims to alleviate some of the strain on the current system by addressing the need for more skilled personnel.

The All India Loco Running Staff Association has welcomed the decision. V Balachandran, the association’s central organizing secretary, had previously advocated for an increase in ALP vacancies. While he acknowledged that the Railway Board’s decision would help reduce some of the system’s burden, he also stressed the importance of reviewing current manpower norms, considering the demands for adequate rest and inter-railway transfer requests.