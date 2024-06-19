Karnataka Extends HSRP Number Plate Installation Deadline to Sep 15

Karnataka’s Transport Department has granted vehicle owners additional time as the deadline for installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) has been extended once more, now set for September 15, 2024. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy indicated in a recent interview that this extension will be the final one provided.

The HSRP requirement applies universally across all vehicle types in Karnataka, encompassing two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. These plates feature enhanced security elements designed to prevent theft and forgery. Non-compliance after the September deadline will result in stringent penalties, as warned by the department.

Initially implemented in August 2023, the HSRP deadline has seen several extensions due to limited response from vehicle owners. The Karnataka government had previously postponed the deadline from February 17 to May 31, 2024. It’s estimated that approximately 2 crore vehicles purchased before April 1, 2019, still need HSRP installation in the state.

Despite these extensions, challenges persist, including discrepancies in registration certificate details and concerns about obtaining HSRP plates for vehicles from manufacturers who have exited the Indian market. The forthcoming official announcement from the Karnataka Transport Department regarding this final extension aims to ensure widespread compliance and bolster road safety statewide.