Moderate intensity earthquake hits Pakistan

Lahore: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.7-magnitude on the Richter Scale struck parts of Pakistan on Wednesday morning. Tremors were felt across parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There were no immediate reports of any causalities or damage.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Pakistan, the epicentre of the earthquake was in the southeastern region of Afghanistan. The United States Geological Survery (USGS) said that the earth quake took place at a depth of 67.8km and struck at 9.17am in Pakistan.

An earthquake in October 2021 in the Harnai area of Balochistan killed 40 people injured 300 others and caused widespread damage in the remote area. While on in September 2013, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit many areas of Balochistan causing at least 348 deaths and affecting over 300,000 people in the Awaran and Kech districts with 21,000 houses reportedly damaged while two days later another powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Awaran District and other areas killing seven people and injuring scores.