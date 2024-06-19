NRAI announces Indian shotgun squad for Paris 2024 Olympics

New Delhi: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced the Indian Shotgun team for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The team was announced after a meeting of the national selection committee.

Senior trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman has made the cut in the men’s Trap, while Rajeshwari Kumari will take aim in the women’s Trap. Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be India’s sole men’s Skeet shooter while Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in women’s Skeet, complete the five quota places that the Shotgun squad had earned.

Maheshwari and Anantjeet will also feature as the sole Indian pair in the Skeet Mixed Team event, which is making a debut at the Paris Games. Incidentally, all five named will also be competing in their first Olympic Games.

The name of women’s Trap shooter Shreyasi Singh had also been approved by the committee and that the NRAI had written to the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Body) for a quota swap. In this situation, her name could only be published post receiving necessary approvals from the ISSF.

SQUAD:

Men’s Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman

Women’s Trap: Rajeshwari Kumari

Men’s Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Women’s Skeet: Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan

Skeet Mixed Team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Maheshwari Chauhan