Oppo launches two new smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro were introduced in select global markets. The Oppo Reno 12 is priced at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,700) for the lone 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is listed at EUR 599.99 (roughly Rs. 53,700) for its 12GB + 256GB option.

Oppo Reno 12 is available in Astro Silver and Matte Brown colour options, while the Pro variant is offered in Nebula Silver and Space Brown shades.

The global variants of the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) curved OLED screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness level. The base option gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, while the Pro variant’s display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Pakistan

Both Oppo Reno 12 variants are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipsets paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. They ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1.

The Oppo Reno 12 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor in the front. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro has similar main and ultrawide cameras as the base model. The third camera on the Pro variant is a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, while the handset’s front camera holds a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging. The phones also offer 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity.