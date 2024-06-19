Over 400 Water-Borne Disease Cases Detected in Kochi’s DLF Apartment

The Health Department reported that 441 residents of DLF apartments in Kakkanad experienced symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and fever over the past 14 days. A meeting between the Health team and the flat association members revealed that the apartments use multiple water sources, including the Kerala Water Authority, borewell, open well, rainwater harvesting, and tanker lorries. All these sources undergo purification and are stored in overhead tanks within each building. Samples from these tanks have been sent for chemical and biological examination.

Residents were advised to use only boiled water, and they received ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) and zinc supplements. Currently, 102 active cases display symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and fever, with five individuals hospitalized. The health department has been actively involved in managing the situation, especially after the alleged under-reporting of the health crisis drew ministerial attention.

On Tuesday, the DLF apartment complex, home to around 6,000 residents across approximately 1,268 flat units, saw significant health department activity. Efforts are being coordinated among various departments to manage the outbreak and expedite relief. Authorities are also reviewing the logbook of tanker water supplies to trace the sources of water used in the complex.