Paavo Nurmi Games 2024: Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal

Finland: India’s Olympic and world champion javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra won gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games held in Finland. Neeraj Chopra won the won the gold medal with an impressive throw of 85.97m in an eight-man field. Toni Keranenof Finland claimed the silver medal with a personal best throw of 84.19m, while his compatriot and 2022 gold-medallist Oliver Helander took the third spot with 83.96m.

This is Neeraj Chopra’s maiden gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games. He claimed the silver here in 2022. This was Chopra’s third event of the season as he missed the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in Czechia last month as a precautionary measure due to an injury.

Also Read; PM Modi Inaugurates New Nalanda University Campus in Bihar

After the Paavo Nurmi Games, Chopra will next be seen in action at the Paris Diamond League on July 7. He has opted out of the National Inter-State Athletics in Panchkula to be held from June 27 to avoid a hectic schedule ahead of the Olympics.