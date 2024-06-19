PM Modi Inaugurates New Nalanda University Campus in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar, on Wednesday morning. The event was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and ambassadors from 17 nations. PM Modi unveiled a plaque and planted a sapling to mark the occasion. He also surveyed the new campus and the ancient ruins of Nalanda University.

Ahead of the event, PM Modi expressed on X that it was a significant day for the education sector, highlighting the historical connection of Nalanda with India’s past. The new campus comprises two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, accommodating around 1900 students, two auditoriums with a seating capacity of 300 each, and a hostel for about 550 students. Additional facilities include an international center, a 2000-seat auditorium, a faculty club, and a sports complex.

The new campus is located near the ancient Nalanda ruins and was established through the Nalanda University Act of 2010, following a decision at the second East Asia Summit in 2007. The university has participation from 17 other countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam, all of which have signed MoUs in support of the institution.