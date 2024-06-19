Popular mall in UAE to introduce paid parking from July 1

Dubai: Dubai Mall will introduce paid parking from July 1. The new paid parking system is launched in cooperation with Salik Company. The mall has more than 13,000 parking spaces.

The new paid parking system at Dubai Mall applies to Grand Parking, Cinema Parking, and Fashion Parking, while Zabeel and Fountain Views parking locations will remain complimentary.

On weekdays, motorists will have free parking during the first four hours, then they will be charged between Dh20 and Dh1,000 for parking. During the weekend, the first six hours will be free and they will be charged on an hourly basis.

Here is how much motorists will be charged for parking at Dubai Mall:

Weekdays:

Hours Rate

0-4 Free

4-5 Dh20

5-6 Dh60

6-7 Dh80

7-8 Dh100

>8 Dh200

>12 Dh500

24 Dh1,000

Weekends:

Hours Rate

0-4 Free

4-5 Free

5-6 Free

6-7 Dh80

7-8 Dh100

>8 200

>12 500

>24 Dh1,000

The automatic fee collection for ticketless parking will be charged using vehicle plate recognition. The barrier-free parking system will use the same automatic number plate recognition and radio frequency identification (RFID) technology used for tracking tags by Salik. A camera will capture the plate number as it enters the parking floor and will record the entry time. At the exit, the camera will again scan the plate number and the system will calculate the parking time.