Rajya Sabha MP’s Daughter Gets Bail After Running BMW Over Sleeping Man

On Monday night in Chennai, Madhuri, the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao of the YSR Congress Party, ran over a man sleeping on the footpath with her BMW. The victim, Surya, a 24-year-old painter who was intoxicated, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the accident. Despite the severity of the incident, Madhuri was granted bail after her arrest.

This incident follows another high-profile hit-and-run case in Pune, where a Porsche driven by an intoxicated 17-year-old boy claimed the lives of two young techies from Madhya Pradesh. That accident occurred at around 2:30 am on May 19 at Pune’s Kalyani Nagar junction. In both cases, the drivers were involved in reckless and tragic accidents leading to fatalities.

Following the Chennai accident, Madhuri fled the scene while her companion remained briefly to confront the gathered crowd before leaving. Surya, who had only been married for eight months, was rushed to a hospital but did not survive. His family and community members demanded action at the J-5 Shastri Nagar Police Station. CCTV footage revealed the car was owned by the BMR Group and registered in Puducherry. Beeda Masthan Rao, a prominent figure in the seafood sector and a Rajya Sabha member since 2022, has also served as an MLA.