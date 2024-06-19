Sadhguru Criticizes NCERT’s Use of ‘Bharat’ Name in Textbooks

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has endorsed the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) recommendation to replace ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks. In a post on X, Sadhguru expressed his belief that a country’s name should resonate deeply in everyone’s hearts and suggested reclaiming the name ‘Bharat’ after the British colonial era. He emphasized that while the nation means everything to its citizens, the term ‘India’ lacks significant meaning.

Sadhguru applauded NCERT for their initiative and stressed the importance of younger generations understanding the historical significance of ‘Bharat’. He highlighted that ‘Bharat’ existed long before the term ‘India’ and encouraged its integration into daily usage.

The NCERT committee, responsible for revising the school curriculum, had proposed using ‘Bharat’ alongside ‘India’, following the constitutional provisions that allow both terms interchangeably. NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani clarified that both names would continue to be used in textbooks as per constitutional guidelines, dismissing any unnecessary debate on the matter.