Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on June 19. BSE Sensex settled at 77,337.59, up 36.45 points or 0.05 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 23,516.00, down 41.90 points or 0.18 percent.

A total of 3,948 stocks were traded on BSE, of which 1,629 advanced, 2,222 stocks declined and 97 stocks remained unchanged. While 307 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 19 hit a 52-week low. In addition, 273 stocks traded in the upper circuit, while 219 hit the lower circuit.

Top gainers included HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Top losers were Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Hindalco and Bharti Airtel.

Among sectors, except bank (up 2 percent) and IT (up 0.4 percent), all other indices ended in the red with auto, capital goods, metal, oil & gas, power and realty down 1-3 percent. BSE Midcap index fell 1 percent and Smallcap index shed 0.6 percent.