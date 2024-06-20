Actor Vijay Expresses Grief Over Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Thalapathy Vijay expressed his condolences on Thursday, June 20, over the deaths of 34 people from consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district. Describing the incident as “shocking and heartbreaking,” Vijay urged the government to take immediate action.

The tragedy, which occurred on Wednesday night, resulted in 34 fatalities and over 60 hospitalizations. In a heartfelt message on social media platform X, Vijay condemned the government’s “indifference” and emphasized the need for strict measures to prevent such incidents. He highlighted the recurrence of such tragedies, criticizing the government’s failure to address the issue effectively.

In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin confirmed the rising death toll and announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those receiving treatment. CM Stalin has also initiated an inquiry commission to investigate the incident and made administrative changes, including transferring District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and suspending Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena, with MS Prasanth and Rajat Chaturvedi appointed as their replacements.