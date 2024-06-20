Air carriers in India issue guidelines for visit visa holders travelling to Dubai

Mumbai: Indian airlines have issued a set of guidelines for passengers travelling to the UAE from India. The advisory was issued as the UAE authorities introduced new guidelines for visit visa holders.

The air carriers urged all travellers to carry necessary documents when travelling from Indian cities to the UAE. Passengers must carry valid passports, return tickets, accommodation details, and financial proof. The advisory stated that travellers from India must ensure their passport is valid for at least six months from the date of entry.

Also Read: Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

‘Visitors must have a confirmed return ticket, proof of confirmed hotel reservation, carry or have in their account Dh3,000 (approximately Rs 68,000) for a 1-month visa and Dh5,000 for a longer stay, and additional documents of relatives or friends who are residents of the UAE,’ the advisory stated.

‘We have received circulars from SpiceJet, Air India, and other airlines who have issued such advisories so that travellers can be equipped with all the necessary documents and funds for ease in travel,’ said Taha Siddique, owner of Siddique Travels.

‘Passengers who do not have the required documents will be denied boarding on our flights at the departing airport and all related charges will be debited to the ticketing agency,’ said a circular by SpiceJet