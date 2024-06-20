Centre approves $40,000 to aid Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya’s release

The Central Government has authorized the allocation of funds through the Indian Embassy to initiate discussions aimed at securing the release of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who currently faces death row in a Yemeni prison. This decision came in response to an appeal made by her mother, Premakumari, to the authorities. Under the approved plan, the Central Government will transfer $40,000 through the Indian Embassy. The funds are intended to facilitate necessary discussions with relevant authorities in Sana’a, Yemen’s capital, as per the instructions received.

Nimisha Priya, originally from Kollengode in Palakkad district, Kerala, was sentenced to death in Yemen in 2017 for the alleged murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi. Despite her appeals, Yemen’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence following her trial in 2018.

Premakumari recently had an emotional reunion with her daughter in the Yemeni prison after 12 years. The meeting, facilitated by prison authorities, was permitted in a dedicated room and lasted over an hour. According to Islamic law, the possibility of Nimisha Priya’s release hinges on the victim’s family pardoning her and potentially accepting “blood money” compensation.