Citroen launches C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition: Price, Features

Mumbai: Citroen India has launched a special edition of the C3 Aircross. It is called the ‘Dhoni Edition’. The special edition was launched as a tribute to the legendary Indian cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who also happens to be the company’s brand ambassador.

The Dhoni Edition C3 Aircross is limited to only 100 units. This limited-edition variant comes with Dhoni decal on the side, colour coordinated seat covers, cushion pillow, seat belt cushion, illuminated sill plates and front dashcam.

Every Dhoni Edition C3 Aircross will include a special ‘Dhoni goodie’ in the glove box. One of the aforementioned 100 cars will contain an exclusive, signed glove by Dhoni himself. Bookings for the Dhoni Edition of the C3 Aircross are open and prices start at Rs 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in both 5-seat and 7-seat versions, as well as manual and automatic transmissions.

The C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition comes with the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine which produces 110bhp and 190Nm of torque. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The torque converter automatic has a higher torque figure, rated at 210Nm. The standard C3 Aircross range in India starts at 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).