Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign good price appreciated marginally in Kerala on Thursday, June 20. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 53,120, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6640, up by 20.

In other major markets, gGold prices saw a slight decrease on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7321.0 per gram down by Rs.285.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6706.0 per gram down by Rs.261. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.1%, whereas in the last month it has been 4.18%. The cost of silver is Rs.88460.0 per kg up by Rs.640.0 per kg.

Also Read: ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face Afghanistan today: Possible playing XI

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened at Rs 71,746 per 10 gram after falling by Rs 2,950 in the last one month. Silver futures also fell by Rs 5,000 in the same period and opened Rs 775 or 0.87% higher today at Rs 90,250/kg.

In global marketsm price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,329.16 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 0.8% higher at $2,346.90. Price of spot silver eased 0.1% to $29.48 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.7% to $971.56 and palladium was steady at $889.20.