Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail in the liquor policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is likely to come out of jail tomorrow. Kejriwal has been asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Vacation Judge Niyay Bindu of Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order after hearing Kejriwal and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over two days. The ED, meanwhile, requested the court to grant the agency 48 hours to so that order can be challenged in the higher court. However, the judge refused to stay the order and said that the bail bond is to be produced before the duty judge on Friday.

The Supreme Court earlier in May granted interim bail for 21 days in connection with the excise policy case. The apex court has asked Delhi CM to surrender on June 2.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. He was arrested in connection with a money laundering probe pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He is currently lodged in jail number 2 in the Tihar prison complex.