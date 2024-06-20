Delhi Court reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in excise policy case

A Delhi court has deferred its decision on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea related to alleged irregularities in a scrapped excise policy, which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court also reserved its ruling on Kejriwal’s request to allow his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to participate via video conference during his medical board examination.

Judge Niyay Bindu of the Rouse Avenue Court heard arguments over two days before deciding to reserve the orders. Emphasizing the need to expedite proceedings, the judge urged all parties to be succinct in presenting their arguments.

Opposing Kejriwal’s bail plea, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju cited substantial documentary evidence linking proceeds of crime to expenses during the Goa assembly elections, including payments for Kejriwal’s accommodation. Raju highlighted telephone call records indicating financial transactions involving co-accused Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly managed campaign funds for AAP in Goa.

Raju further asserted that token numbers recovered from individuals involved in cash transactions were directly linked to Kejriwal, underscoring the ED’s evidence-based approach in the investigation. He pointed out Kejriwal’s associations with co-accused Vinod Chauhan, suggesting involvement in transactions related to AAP’s electoral campaign activities in Goa.