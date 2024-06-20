Education Ministry cancels UGC-NET, announces fresh exam

The Education Ministry announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET conducted by the National Testing Agency, citing concerns about the exam’s integrity. This decision follows a thorough investigation prompted by irregularities and inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit. The UGC-NET, held on June 18 with a record 11 lakh registrations, will be rescheduled, with new dates to be announced separately.

This move comes amidst controversy over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam, currently under Supreme Court review. The UGC-NET, which determines eligibility for junior research fellowships, assistant professor appointments, and PhD admissions, was initially conducted in pen and paper mode for the first time in years.

To maintain transparency, the ministry decided to cancel the June 2024 exam and conduct a fresh one, with details to be provided later. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the sanctity of the examination process is upheld.