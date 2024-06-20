Engine Fire Forces Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Flight to Turn Back Mid-Air

On Thursday morning, Malaysian Airlines Flight MH199, bound for Kuala Lumpur with 138 passengers, had to make an emergency landing at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport shortly after takeoff due to an engine malfunction that caused visible sparks. Departing at 12:45 am, the flight crew promptly decided to return to Hyderabad to ensure passenger safety, and emergency services were on standby upon landing. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but passengers were left stranded as authorities worked to resolve the technical issue and arrange alternative travel.

The incident is the latest in a series of technical problems faced by airlines. On June 18, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra was delayed for four hours due to high ground temperatures affecting the aircraft’s performance. Despite the inconvenience, the airline prioritized passenger safety and provided regular updates, eventually departing at 5:51 pm.

Similarly, on June 8, a potential disaster was narrowly avoided at Mumbai Airport when an Air India plane took off while an IndiGo flight was landing on the same runway within seconds. IndiGo reported the incident, emphasizing their commitment to passenger safety.