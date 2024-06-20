ESIC adds 1.64 million new members in April

New Delhi: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 1.64 million new members in April. Data released by the Union Labour and Employment Ministry revealed this.

According to the data, 784,000 employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations. Around 18,490 new establishments have been registered and brought under the ESIC in April.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 338,000. 53 transgender employees also registered under ESI.

The payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise. The ESIC operates health insurance scheme — Employees’ State Insurance (ESI). The ESI, a social security and health scheme for Indian workers, is financed out of contributions from employers and employees. It manages a corpus for more than 3 crore Insured Persons (IP).

During March, the EPFO added 1.44 million net members, while the total number of new members stood at 747,000.