Etihad Airways launches new flight services to India: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has added a new route to India. The air carrier will operate flights to Jaipur in Rajasthan. This will be the airline’s 11th destination in India.

‘With the resurgence of outbound travel from India, we are thrilled to start four weekly flights to Jaipur, a significant cultural and commercial centre. By establishing this crucial air link with Rajasthan, we aim to meet the increasing demand from travellers in and around the region, providing them with convenient access to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and seamless connectivity to our extensive global network, while delivering a remarkable flying experience,’ said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.

Moreover, travellers flying from Jaipur to the United States can take advantage of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Abu Dhabi, streamlining the immigration process and ensuring a hassle-free journey.

The air carrier will operate four flights a week on Abu Dhabi- Jaipur route. The flights will be operated with aircraft from the Airbus A320 family.