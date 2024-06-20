Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell against the US dollar on Thursday due to firm American currency, muted trend in the domestic equity markets and an upward trend in crude oil prices overseas. But, the sustained foreign fund inflow helped the Indian currency form sharp fall.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 83.43 and lost further to 83.48 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 4 paise from its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 83.44 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.02 per cent at 104.90.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 7,908.36 crore.