Fuel price hike in Karnataka triggers BJP protests; Top leaders detained

BJP leader B.Y. Vijayendra demanded the immediate revocation of the recent fuel price hike in Karnataka, warning that the BJP would continue its protests until the decision is reversed. The party is organizing statewide demonstrations against the hike, which they argue unfairly burdens farmers and common citizens. At a cycle rally protest, BJP leaders and supporters chanted slogans condemning the government’s decision, calling for an immediate rollback of what they branded as an anti-people move.

Leading the rally were prominent BJP figures, including state president Vijayendra, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwathtanarayan, and Vidhan Parishad members CT Ravi and Chalawadi Narayanaswamy. The event, organized by BJP units from three Bengaluru districts, saw participation from ex-ministers, MPs, MLAs, Legislative Council members, and local BJP leaders. The police intervened shortly after the procession began, arresting several high-profile BJP leaders and temporarily halting the protest. Despite the arrests, Vijayendra vowed that the BJP would persist in their opposition until the Chief Minister withdraws the price hike, criticizing the state Congress government for its alleged anti-people policies.

In response to the BJP’s protest at Vidhansouda, Minister of Infrastructure M.B. Patil contrasted the current situation with the period under the UPA Manmohan Singh government, when crude oil prices were high globally, yet fuel prices were lower. He noted that under the Modi government, despite lower crude oil prices, fuel prices were increased significantly. Patil questioned the BJP’s silence during Modi’s price hikes and defended the state’s recent price increase of Rs. 3 as necessary for raising funds, arguing that it still keeps prices lower than in many other states. He specifically challenged the inaction of state MPs Ashok and Vijayendra during the Modi administration’s price increases.