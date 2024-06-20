Gigabyte introduces new gaming laptops in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Gigabyte has unveiled the Aorus 16X and the G6X series of gaming laptops in India. The prices of the Gigabyte Aorus 16X and the G6X gaming laptops in India range from Rs. 96,999 to Rs. 1,89,999. The exact prices of each model have not yet been listed. The laptops will be available for purchase in the country in July via online and offline retail stores. The Gigabyte Aorus 16X ASG and Aorus 16X 9KG models are offered in two colour options – Aurora Gray and Midnight Gray. Meanwhile, the Gigabyte G6X 9KG and G6X 9MG come in a single Gunmetal Gray shade.

The Gigabyte Aorus 16X gaming laptops sport 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) displays with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification, and Pantone Validated colour accuracy certification. The Gigabyte G6X laptops, on the other hand, feature 16-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) screens with similar refresh rate and aspect ratio.

Auros 16X lineup can be configured with up to Intel Core i9 CPUs paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Meanwhile, the Gigabyte G6X series comes with Intel Core i7 chips with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The Gigabyte G6X laptops also offer Microsoft CoPilot features, while the Gigabyte Auros 16X come with in-house AI Nexus technology.

Gigabyte also confirmed that the Auros 16X models are equipped with 3-zone RGB backlit keyboards, while the G6X variants get 1-zone RGB backlit keyboards. The laptops are equipped with dual speakers, microphones, and Dolby Audio support. Connectivity options include support for up to Wi-Fi 7 and up to Bluetooth 5.4.

The Gigabyte Aorus 16X and the Gigabyte G6X laptops are backed by 99Wh batteries with support for 100W PD charging and come with up to 240W AC chargers.