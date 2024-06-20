ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face Afghanistan today: Possible playing XI

Bridgetown: In cricket, India will face Afghanistan in the 43rd game of the T20 World Cup, 2024. This match is scheduled for Thursday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, and will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

With three wins and one loss, Afghanistan qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage after finishing second in the Group C standings with six points from four games. On the other hand, India topped Group A standings to book their place in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage. India won three matches while the other game was abandoned.

India have beaten Afghanistan 7 times in 8 meetings without facing a defeat. The two teams last meet in a 3-match series in India in January and India clean swept 3-0. India have a 3-0 record against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cups.

PREDCITED XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.