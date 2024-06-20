IMD issues Red and Orange alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for West Uttar Pradesh on June 20 due to an expected heatwave, and an orange alert for the region from June 21-23. East Uttar Pradesh is also under an orange alert for June 20. Severe heatwave conditions were observed in Uttar Pradesh, as well as in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, southern Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and isolated areas of Bihar, northeast Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Jammu. The highest temperature recorded was 46.4°C in Orai, West Uttar Pradesh.

A red alert indicates a very high likelihood of heat-related illnesses and heat strokes for all age groups, while an orange alert signifies a high risk for those exposed to prolonged sun or engaging in strenuous activities. A yellow alert signals moderate temperatures, urging vulnerable populations, such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic diseases, to take extra precautions. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall was reported in parts of Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, and several other regions, with the Southwest Monsoon expected to advance further into Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and more areas over the next few days.

In northeastern India, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected, with heavy rainfall forecasted for Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on June 19. Flash flood risk is moderate for these areas in the next 24 hours. Western and central India may experience moderate rain in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, with heavy rainfall expected in specific regions. Southern India is likely to see heavy rain in Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and South Interior Karnataka over the coming days. Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses and stay updated on weather alerts from the IMD.