Indian Railways extends service of this weekly special train: Details

Rameswaram: South Western Railway has announced the extension of the service period for its Hubballi – Rameswaram Weekly Special Trains. The decision comes in response to the ongoing demand and to facilitate travel convenience for passengers.
Train No. 07355, the Hubballi – Rameswaram Weekly Special, will continue to operate from 06th July, 2024 to 28th December, 2024. It departs Hubballi at 06:30 hrs every Saturday and reaches Rameswaram at 06:15 hrs the following day.
Similarly, Train No. 07356, the Rameswaram – Hubballi Weekly Special, will run from 07th July, 2024 to 29th December, 2024. It departs Rameswaram at 21:00 hrs every Sunday and arrives in Hubballi at 19:25 hrs the next day.
There are no changes in the timings, composition, or stoppages of these special trains. Advance reservation for these extended special trains will open shortly.
