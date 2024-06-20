Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin responded swiftly to the tragic hooch incident in Kallakurichi district by announcing comprehensive measures. The death toll has risen to 34, with approximately 100 people hospitalized, including five in critical condition. In a bid to support the affected families, CM Stalin declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for each deceased victim’s family. This financial aid is intended to alleviate some of the hardships faced by the families during this distressing period.

Additionally, CM Stalin has initiated the formation of a one-man commission headed by retired High Court Justice P Gokuldas to investigate the incident thoroughly. The commission’s mandate is to identify the causes behind the tragedy and recommend preventive measures to ensure such incidents do not recur in Tamil Nadu.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed law enforcement authorities to swiftly track down the sources responsible for the methanol-laced alcohol. He emphasized the immediate arrest of all individuals involved in its production and distribution. Efforts are underway to ascertain the extent of methanol contamination and seize and destroy the hazardous substance. CM Stalin also instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Home Secretary to visit Kallakurichi and submit a detailed report within the next one to two days regarding the incident. Meanwhile, the injured victims are receiving treatment at various medical facilities, including the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, as well as hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and JIPMER in Puducherry.