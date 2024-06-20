Karnataka Govt Sets Final Sept 15 Deadline for HSRP Installation

In a crucial update for vehicle owners, the Karnataka Transport Department has extended the deadline for installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to September 15, emphasizing that this will be the final extension.

This decision follows several previous extensions, yet only 45 lakh out of the 2 crore vehicles in the state have complied with the HSRP mandate. The department is urging motorists to meet the new deadline to avoid penalties.

The Transport Department warns that failure to install HSRP by September 15 will result in fines and strict enforcement measures. Vehicle owners are advised to act swiftly to prevent last-minute congestion and ensure compliance.