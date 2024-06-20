Kerala Instagram Influencer’s Death: Youth Detained, Placed in 3-Day Police Custody

A 21-year-old from Nedumangad has been remanded to three days of police custody in connection with a POCSO case following the tragic suicide of an Instagram influencer in Thiruvananthapuram. The arrest was prompted by allegations from the girl’s mother, and the court acceded to the authorities’ request for custody.

The 18-year-old influencer from Thrikkanapuram had attempted suicide by hanging at her residence a week ago and subsequently succumbed to her injuries on Sunday night at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Her significant presence on Instagram, where she had amassed over 1 lakh followers, drew attention to her case.

Binoy, a resident of Uzhamalackal, was apprehended by Poojapura police on Tuesday under the POCSO Act for allegedly abetting the influencer’s suicide. It was revealed that Binoy and the girl had known each other since before her adolescence, initially connecting through social media. Further investigations by the police are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.