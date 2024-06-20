Know all about dry sex

Dry humping, also known as outercourse, frottage, Non-penetrative sex or dry sex is a sexual activity that usually does not include sexual penetration. It generally excludes the penetrative aspects of vaginal, anal, or oral sexual activity, but includes various forms of sexual and non-sexual activity, such as frottage, mutual masturbation, kissing, or cuddling. Dry humping is the safest sexual activity as it involves zero penetration.

Safe: It is the safest sexual activity as it involves zero penetration. There is no risk of getting sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy.

It is not awkward: Dry humping is not awkward. Sex can be awkward sometimes if there is not enough space or you are too conscious of your body at that moment.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2024: Simple yoga asanas to reduce stress and anxiety

There is no right or wrong technique: You can dry hump in any way you want. You can try it while standing, lying down, clothed or just in your underwear.

You can do it without your partner: Dry humping can be done without a partner. One can go solo in several different ways.

Tips for best experience in dry humping:

Wear the right clothes: Wear silky materials, thin clothes for that enhanced sensation. It should be loose and have enough space for your erection.

Try the right position: Trying right position is good as it will increase the pleasure.