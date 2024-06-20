Know how to make UPI payment without Internet

Mumbai: Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is the leading digital transaction method in India. While for UPI transactions you do need an active internet connection, there is also an offline solution that allows UPI payments without the need for an internet connection. This service, introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

By dialling the official USSD code from your mobile phone, you can initiate transactions smoothly. The *99# service facilitates various banking operations including sending and receiving interbank funds, checking account balance, and setting or changing the UPI PIN.

Steps to transfer money from UPI offline:

Step 1: Dial *99# from your registered mobile number linked to your bank account.

Step 2: A menu with available banking facilities will appear. Options include:

Send Money

Request Money

Check Balance

My Profile

Pending Request

Transactions

UPI Pin

Step 3: To send money, type ‘1’ and tap ‘Send’.

Step 4: Select the method for sending money: Mobile Number, UPI ID, Saved Beneficiary, or other options. Type the corresponding number and tap ‘Send’.

Step 5: If you choose to transfer via mobile number, enter the receiver’s mobile number linked to their UPI account and tap ‘Send’.

Step 6: Enter the amount you wish to transfer and tap ‘Send’.

Step 7: Provide a remark for the payment if desired.

Step 8: Enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

Step 9: Your UPI transaction will be processed offline successfully.

Notably, you can also disable this service. To disable UPI services offline, dial *99# from your registered phone number and follow the instructions provided.

You can try the UPI Lite service for quick money transfer without entering the passcode.

How to setup and use UPI Lite:

To setup UPI Lite:

Open your UPI app.

Click “Enable UPI Lite” on the home screen.

Read and accept the terms and conditions.

Enter the amount to add to UPI Lite (up to Rs 2,000) and select your bank account.

Enter your UPI PIN to confirm.

To use UPI Lite:

Scan any UPI-powered QR code or enter the recipient’s phone number.

Select UPI Lite as the payment option.

Your transaction will be processed without needing to enter a passcode.

Notably, UPI Lite is the default method for payments less than Rs 500. Therefore, you can not make big transactions using the process.