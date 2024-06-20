Over 25 Dead, 60+ Hospitalized After Consuming Toxic Liquor in Kallakurichi

At least 30 people have died, and over 60 have been hospitalized after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district on Wednesday. In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a CB-CID inquiry and replaced District Collector Sravankumar Jatavath with MS Prashanth. Kallakurichi SP Samaysingh Meena has been suspended and replaced by Rajath Chaturvedi. Several police officers have also faced suspension. Initial examinations indicated that methanol poisoning was the cause of the hospitalizations, according to an official report in The Hindu.

The fatalities occurred in Karunapuram, within the Kallakurichi town police station’s jurisdiction. The victims, mainly loaders and daily wage workers, reportedly purchased the illegal liquor from a Karunapuram seller. They consumed the toxic brew on June 18, leading to symptoms such as breathlessness, blurred vision, giddiness, and repeated diarrhea.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai criticized the Stalin-led DMK government for failing to control the sale of bootleg liquor. He condemned the government on social media, accusing DMK Minister Mr. Mastan of having close contacts with bootleggers and urging the immediate dismissal of both Minister Masthan and the Minister of the Department, Mr. Muthusamy, for their inaction.