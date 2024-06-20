SC halts NEET-UG 2024 cases, considers NTA transfer plea

The Supreme Court has responded to a petition from the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking to transfer all cases related to NEET-UG 2024 from various High Courts to the apex court. As a result, the Supreme Court has put a hold on proceedings in these cases across the High Courts.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti issued notices on the NTA’s petition and decided to consolidate the cases related to NEET-UG 2024 for a comprehensive hearing scheduled on July 8. The Supreme Court’s decision includes staying ongoing proceedings concerning NEET in multiple High Courts until further orders.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court instructed the NTA’s counsel to inform the High Courts about the issuance of notices regarding the transfer petition. Additionally, the Court clarified that its decision does not affect ongoing counselling processes related to NEET-UG 2024 unless further orders are issued after the final hearing.

Separately, the Supreme Court addressed concerns raised in another petition regarding the NEET postgraduate exam scheduled for June 23. It decided to treat this matter as a distinct case and scheduled it for hearing on July 8 along with the main petitions related to NEET-UG 2024.