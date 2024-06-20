Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the volatile session on June 20. BSE Sensex settled at 77,478.93, up 141.34 points or 0.18 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 23,567, up 51 points or 0.22 percent.

Total stocks traded on BSE were 3,960. Out of this, 2,276 advanced, 1,552 declined and 132 stocks remain unchanged. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 272, and those that hit a 52-week low was 12. In addition, 292 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 180 hit the lower circuit

Top Nifty gainers included Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and BPCL. Top losers were Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, M&M, NTPC and Wipro.

Selling was seen in the auto, pharma and PSU Banks, while buying was seen in the metal, capital goods, realty and oil & gas. The BSE midcap index rose 0.5 percent while smallcap index added 1 percent.