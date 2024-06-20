Telangana Police SI arrested and dismissed for alleged Rape of woman constable

Telangana Police Sub-Inspector Bhavani Sen faced severe consequences on Wednesday (June 19) as he was arrested and terminated from his position following accusations of raping a woman head constable at gunpoint. The incident reportedly occurred on June 16 in a guest room located at an accommodation facility linked to an irrigation project in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The victim, who serves as a head constable at the Kaleswaram police station, lodged a formal complaint with senior officials detailing the assault.

According to the victim’s account, SI Bhavani Sen allegedly used his service revolver to threaten her before sexually assaulting her. He subsequently warned her against revealing the incident under threat of severe consequences. Upon receiving the complaint, authorities initiated an investigation that corroborated the allegations against SI Sen. Consequently, he was promptly arrested and discharged from the police force.

Inspector General of Police (Multi Zone 1), AV Ranganath, issued the directive for Sen’s immediate dismissal from service. Additionally, SI Sen has been charged under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as confirmed by a senior police official.