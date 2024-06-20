Vegetable and pulse prices surge in Kerala

Rising prices of essential goods in Kerala are causing significant challenges for the public. Along with vegetables and spices, the cost of pulses has surged, with toor dal reaching up to Rs 190 per kilogram in retail markets. The prices of various vegetables have also spiked sharply. Tomatoes have jumped from Rs 30 to Rs 64 per kilogram in a month, hitting Rs 100 in Kottayam. Onions and beans, previously Rs 15, now cost Rs 25, while brinjal has increased from Rs 25 to Rs 40. Breadfruit has risen from Rs 40 to Rs 60, ladyfinger from Rs 25 to Rs 45, and lentils from Rs 30 to Rs 80. Additionally, the trawling ban has caused fish prices to soar, with sardines exceeding Rs 400 per kilogram locally.

The price hike extends to pulses, with toor dal priced at Rs 170-190, green gram at Rs 150, red cow peas at Rs 110, black gram (urad dal) at Rs 150, green peas at Rs 110, and chickpeas at Rs 125. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has criticized the Central government, accusing it of withholding the state’s rightful ration and undermining market intervention measures to control essential commodity prices. He also stated that multiple appeals to increase the state’s food grain allocation have been ignored.