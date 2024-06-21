4 killed, 3 injured as bus falls into gorge

Shimla: At least four people were killed while three others sustained serious injuries as a bus fell into a gorge. The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus overturned on the Kuddu-Diltari road in Himachal’s Shimla district early Friday.

The bus with seven persons on board, was on its way to Diltari from Kuddu. While two persons identified as Birma Devi and Dhan Shah died on the spot, bus driver Karam Das and conductor Rakesh Kumar succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who is also the local MLA, have condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

More details awaited.