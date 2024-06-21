9-year-old dies in automatic gate accident; grandmother dies in shock

In a tragic event on Thursday, June 20, a 9-year-old boy named Muhammad Sinan died after becoming trapped in an automatic gate in Vailathur, Tirur. Sinan, the son of Kunnasseri Abdul Gafoor and Sajila, suffered fatal injuries in the accident. The incident occurred around 4 pm while Sinan was on his way to the mosque for prayers and got stuck in the gate of a nearby residence.

A passerby discovered Sinan trapped and rushed him to a clinic in Vailathur before transferring him to a private hospital in Kottakkal. Despite all efforts, Sinan could not be saved and succumbed to his injuries. At the time of the mishap, the occupants of the house were away on a Hajj pilgrimage. Sinan’s body is currently at Manjeri Medical College Hospital, awaiting post-mortem before being released to his family.

In a further heartbreaking turn, Sinan’s grandmother, Asya, aged 51, collapsed and died around midnight upon hearing the devastating news. Her body is being kept at a private hospital mortuary in Kottakkal. The exact technical cause of the incident remains unclear.