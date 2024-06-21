BCCI unveils fixtures for 2024-25 home season

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced fixtures for the much-anticipated international home season of Team India (Senior Men) for 2024-25. The international home season will start in September with a two-match IDFC First Bank Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on 19th September while Kanpur will host the second Test from 27th September. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

This will be followed by a three-match Test series against New Zealand. The first Test starting on 16th October in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Test respectively.

Also Read: Second teaser of ‘Chithini’ realeased: Video

England will be visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs in next year. The five-match series between India and England will begin on January 22 in Chennai. Kolkata to host the second T20I on January 25. While, the next three matches of the series will be played on January 28, January 31 and February 2 in Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai respectively. All the matches of the five-game T20I series will begin at 7:00 PM.

The ODI series will begin on February 8. The second and third 50-over matches will be played on February 9 and February 12 in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad respectively. All the matches of the three-game T20I series will kick off at 1:30 PM.