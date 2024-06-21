Boult CruiseCam X1 series dashcam launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Boult CruiseCam X1 series dashcam was launched in India in two variants. Boult CruiseCam X1 series is available in two variants: CruiseCam X1 and X1 GPS. The CruiseCam X1 price in India starts at Rs. 2,999, while the CruiseCam X1 GPS is priced at Rs. 3,999. The dashcam is available for purchase starting today on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Boult website.

The Boult CruiseCam X1 series features a 2-megapixel camera that supports 1080p full-HD video resolution. It also features a 170-degree ultra wide-angle lens that claims to reduce the blind spots by covering more of the road. The X1 GPS dashcam variant is equipped with a GPS logging feature, enabling the driver to track the vehicle’s speed and location.

Also Read: BCCI unveils fixtures for 2024-25 home season

Users can connect the dashcam to their smartphones with in-built Wi-Fi functionality. It can be paired with the dedicated Boult Cruise app which is available on both Google Play Store and App Store.

CruiseCam X1 series has a 360-degree rotational design which enables the driver to adjust the camera angle as per their preference. It also has a collision detection feature courtesy of an in-built G-sensor that automatically detects collisions and triggers emergency video recording. The dashcam has an aluminium chassis for durability.