CBI Reveals NET Exam Paper Leaked, Sold on Encrypted Social Media

The UGC-NET exam paper, scheduled for Tuesday, was leaked 48 hours prior and sold on the dark web and encrypted social media platforms for Rs 6 lakh, according to CBI sources cited by NDTV. In light of this, the Education Ministry canceled the exam based on input from a federal anti-cybercrime unit, amid ongoing criticism of the NEET-UG exam’s handling. The CBI and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are collaborating to trace the source of the leak.

Authorities are investigating the potential involvement of coaching centres, which many students attend at high costs to prepare for exams like NET and NEET. CBI officers may conduct in-person visits to some of these centres. On Thursday, the CBI filed its first FIR against unidentified individuals, following a complaint from the ministry suggesting the exam’s integrity was compromised.

The investigation has unveiled a suspected large-scale corruption racket responsible for the leaked papers. Officials involved in setting, editing, and transporting the question papers will be scrutinized. Students have protested, claiming they reported the leaks days before the exam. At Lucknow University, students noted a paper was available for Rs 5,000, circulating on WhatsApp and Telegram since June 16.